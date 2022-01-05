Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NUS opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

