Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

