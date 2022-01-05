Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 694 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day moving average is $303.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

