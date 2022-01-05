Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 163 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

