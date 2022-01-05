Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $370,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

