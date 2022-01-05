Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $260,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

