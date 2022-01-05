Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 518,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 58,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 76,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 144,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

