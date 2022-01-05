Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 504 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.84. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

