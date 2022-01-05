Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.