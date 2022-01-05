Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

