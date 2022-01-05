Resolute Forest Products Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of 279% compared to the average daily volume of 1,412 call options.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

