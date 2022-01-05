Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 4,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

RFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $24,734,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,492,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 342,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

