Research Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMLR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $608.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $513,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,203,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

