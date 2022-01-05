Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcat, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. Transcat has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

