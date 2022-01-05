Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($2.93) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

