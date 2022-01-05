Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Repay alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 435,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.