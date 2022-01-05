Rentberry (BERRY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $243,552.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

