Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.65. 8,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 523,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

