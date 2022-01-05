Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

