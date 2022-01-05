Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.78

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 1428017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

