Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.78

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 1428017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.
About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
