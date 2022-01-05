Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.59. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,076. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $250.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.21.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

