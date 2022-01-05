Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

