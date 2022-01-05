Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 7,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,923. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

