Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 78,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,667,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

