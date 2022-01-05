Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 2,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,932.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,927.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,806.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

