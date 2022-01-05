Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ambev by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

