Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

