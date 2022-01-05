Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IETC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

