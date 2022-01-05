Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

