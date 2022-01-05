Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.