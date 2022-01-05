Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Hits $496.04 on Major Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $496.04 or 0.01072693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $78.68 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,285.99 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00028294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,625 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.