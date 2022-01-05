Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $255,753.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.82 or 0.08170068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,538.48 or 0.99984285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007530 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

