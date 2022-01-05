RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.66

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $82.66, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $835.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

