RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.