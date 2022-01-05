RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.99. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

