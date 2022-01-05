Razor Network Market Cap Hits $7.73 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007072 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003996 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003874 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

