Raymond James Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $195.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Creative Planning raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

