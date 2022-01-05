Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

