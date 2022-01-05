Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

