Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,197 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.89% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.39%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

