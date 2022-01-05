Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

