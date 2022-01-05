Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $987,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

