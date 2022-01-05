Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,455 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,231,000 after purchasing an additional 324,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

