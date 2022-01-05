Raymond James & Associates Has $8.14 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

