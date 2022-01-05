Raymond James & Associates Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of Mesa Laboratories worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 344.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.66. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

