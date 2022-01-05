Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 55.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

HLNE opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

