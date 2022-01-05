Raymond James & Associates Buys 13,549 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

