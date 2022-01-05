Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,555,300 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the November 30th total of 1,160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,026,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of -0.97. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

