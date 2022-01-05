Randolph Co Inc Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 504,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,027. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33.

