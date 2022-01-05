Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rambus by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.