Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,432,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

